Inside Bianca Saunders’ AW20 “Videolight” Afterparty at The London EDITION

Special guests and VIPs gathered at The London EDITION to celebrate the launch of Bianca Saunders AW20 collection, following a preview earlier that day as part of NEWGEN at the official BFC presentation space.

Guests were invited to The London EDITION’s Basement to relive the dancehall party culture of the 1990s. Attendees including Tom Grennan, Wilson Oryema, Siobhan Bell, Jonathan Ajaya & Elliot Edusah were served cocktails from Jamaican rum brand Wray & Nephew, in celebration of the collection narrative and Bianca’s cultural heritage.

True to the theme of the collection, DJs CKTRL, KEMARR, BENNY MAILS and ALETHA VANDROSS served up a heady mix of 90s bashment and dancehall, peppered with contemporary hip-hop and afrobeat; a nod to the fusion of contemporary and nostalgia inherent in Bianca’s designs.